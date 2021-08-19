HCMC proposes no opening ceremony for new school year

Many schools are being used as Covid-19 quarantine, treatment and vaccination facilities

According to the Department’s statistics, 259 schools have been used as Covid-19 quarantine, treatment and vaccination facilities while other 453 schools are being served as testing venues. Accordingly, district administrations have not handed over educational facilities for teaching shortly after that.

Worse, approximately 1,960 teachers and 5,898 students have been infected by the coronavirus or been contacts F1.

Last but not least, the Department revealed many private preschools have been dissolved.

As a result, offline learning is difficult to be organized. It must take at least two weeks for educational institutions to repair. Enrolment has been carried out online scheduled to end in August 2021.

In particular, students of first, second and sixth grades will use new textbooks according to the 2018 general education program, but currently, the book distribution process by publishers has not been completed.

Currently, the education sector has developed plans for students to start the new school year with online learning. Schools were asked to have online lectures in advance in the first 10 weeks of the school year.

Starting the new school year early will help avoid pressing the school year's progress to ensure the final exams, especially the national high school exam in 2022. At the same time, the opening ceremony of the new school year doesn’t make sense.

Particularly, preschools can start and end the school year with their own time frame, slower than that of high school. During the time, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City directed teachers of preschools to develop a number of short films to guide children in activities and play with the participation and coordination of parents.

From that fact, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City proposed teaching on the internet. Middle and high schools will organize to guide students in skills and methods of learning on the internet and consolidate knowledge from September 1 to 5. From September 6, teachers will start lessons according to the new school year program.

Teachers of primary schools will organize classes, guide skills, study methods on the internet and consolidate knowledge from September 8 to 19. From September 20, teaching will be carried out according to the school year program.

Preschool students can go to school when the epidemic is under control.

In addition, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training proposed different three options for organizing teaching and learning based on the epidemic situation for each period. Schools can teach online for four to six weeks, or six to ten weeks, or the end of first semester.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan