In an urgent dispatch to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha, and Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Chairman Phong suggested allowing public schools nationwide to remain closed until the end of March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect students’ health.

Additionally, the city leader also mentioned to adjustment of school schedule as well as delay of the national examination to end of July ( it is usually organized in June).





By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong