HCMC proposes to give wildcard to students for second phase of national exam

Students return home after finishing the first exam in HCMC

Because of the complicated development of the Covid-19 epidemic, Ho Chi Minh City has proactively implemented Directive 16 throughout the city from 0:00 on July 9, 2021. After that, the Prime Minister agreed to apply social distancing measures under Directive 16 from July 19, 2021, within 14 days for 19 southern provinces and cities.

The Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City said that the epidemic will possibly develop more complicatedly in the second exam. Therefore, it is impossible to organize the second exam in safe conditions for candidates.

To guarantee the interests of candidates who couldn’t sit the second high school graduation exam in 2021 on August 6 and 7, the Department of Education and Training proposed that more than 3,200 students of the second exam will be given a wildcard in the year’s examination.

Additionally, in respect of university and college enrollment for candidates of the second round, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training proposed the Ministry of Education and Training to request the Vietnam National University in the city and universities to apply other methods of enrollment except for graduation test scores.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training’s report, approximately 3,234 candidates citywide have registered for the second exam out of more than 26,000 candidates nationwide. Previously, in the first phase, some 85,927 candidates in the city sat the exam, reaching 96.25 percent of the number of registered students.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Dan Thuy