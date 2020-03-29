HCMC public schools to extent pupil-free days due to COVID-19 concerns

The decision will be applied to students of all kindergartens, primary, secondary and high schools, but those of universities and vocational schools would stay home until May 3.



Additionally, the city authorities also assigned the city's Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health to consider the epidemic situation to issue the back-to-school day and give instructions of preventive measures to schools.



The municipal People’s Committee has asked districts’ authorities to inspect educational and vocational units, such as information technology and foreign language centers or tutoring and life skills education centers which are not allowed to organize exams, teaching and life skills activities; and take a temporary halt in the granting of establishment and operation licenses for educational services.







By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh