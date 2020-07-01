HCMC recruits 514 teachers, employees in education sector for new school year

The Department of Education and Training yesterday announced a recruitment plan for the academic year 2020 - 2021, the Department of Education and Training planned to organize recruitment of 514 employees including 456 teachers and 58 staffs for 22 public senior high schools and continuous education centers.



People can apply online through http://tuyendung.hcm.edu.vn from today to July 30.

Recruitment of teachers and staffs for the academic year 2020-2021 will include two rounds. In the first round, recruiters will check whether candidates can meet criteria; in the second round, candidates will teach ( for teacher) or perform ability ( for staffs) in 45 minutes.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan