HCMC: Schools' cultural activities celebrating Tet suspended

According to the statement issued by the department on the same day, educational units have to strictly implement the Directive No. 299/SGDĐT-CTTT dated on January 29 of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, asking them to carry out the directive No. 05/CT-TTg dated on January 28, 2021 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic.



District-level departments must send daily reports on the situation of educational and vocational training facilities in the localities to the municipal Department before 4 p.m.

According to an urgent document on the school closure since February 2 released by the People’s Committee of HCMC on February 1, schools must continue to implement the study plan in 2020-2021 academic year and provide online teaching in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As planned, the People’s Committee of HCMC announced that schoolers of kindergarten, elementary schools, middle and high schools and vocational schools throughout the city will have a Tet break that runs until February 16 (on the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

In related news, a student of the 11A15 class of Nguyen Du High School in District 10 became F3 because this 11th grader’s father, known as F2, came into contact with a person determined as F1. Therefore, all 35 students of the class will be F4, said school’s principal, Huynh Thanh Phu on January 1.

The classroom was cleaned and disinfected while the school will be sanitized on February 5.

Nguyen Du High School’s administrators have strongly recommended all teachers and staff to avoid travelling to affected areas in the northern and central regions during Tet holidays, he added.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh