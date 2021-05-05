HCMC: Schools' extracurricular activities suspended

Schools in HCMC strengthen the prevention and control of Covid-19 epidemic. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the statement issued by the department on the same day, educational units have to focus on completing the second semester and final examinations of the school year 2020-2021.



Heads of the Departments of Education and Training of districts and Thu Duc City have to delegate schools at all levels, vocational training and continuing education centers to install the “Covid-19 safety” app twice a week on Monday and Friday or a sudden requirement from the authorities, and strictly continue to implement the document No. 1224/SGDĐT-CTTT dated on April 28 of the Department of Education and Training on strengthening measures to prevent and control Covid-19 pandemic.

Educational units must provide daily updates of individuals who become F0, similar to F1, F2, and monitor people entering and exiting the city in accordance with the health sector’s regulations.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh