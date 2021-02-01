HCMC shutters schools again due to Covid-19

The People’s Committee of HCMC on February 1 issued an urgent document on the school closure and sent it to the municipal Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Health, the People’s Committees of districts, educational units, vocational training centers across the city.



According to the decision, teaching staffs of schools must continue to implement the plan for 2020-2021 academic school year and move classes online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, the HCMC Department of Education and Training on January 29 sent a document on carrying out the directive No. 05/CT-TTg dated on January 28, 2021 of the Prime Minister on urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic to heads of the departments of Education and Training of 21 districts and Thu Duc City; principals of schools at all grade levels and colleges ; directors of continuing education centers and vocational training centers.

All educational facilities also must comply with the directives coded 79/CT-BGDĐT dated on January 28, 2021 of the Ministry of Education and Training and 67/TB-VP dated on January 28, 2021 of the HCMC People’s Committee on enhancing Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

Director of the Department of Education and Training of the city, Le Hong Son has asked schools to re-activate the system for pandemic prevention and increase the level of preventive awareness of the teaching staff, students and parents, especially before and after the Tet holidays.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh