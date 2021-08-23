Sisters Hoang Ha, Ai Linh attend an online class

Lately, the exchange of used textbooks has gone viral on social networks amongst parents. Phan Truc Quynh, a parent whose child is studying at a secondary school in HCMC’s Go Vap District, said that the southern metropolis has implemented social distancing to prevent epidemics for more than two months, so all bookstores have closed the door. She has contacted online ordering channels which announced 10 or 15 days to deliver the books she needs.

Following many parents’ guidance in the same situation, Quynh joined many chat groups on social networks and one of the parents promised to donate their children’s used textbooks. In addition, schools instructed parents to visit publishers' websites to download e-books for students' reference while waiting for paper books to be delivered to their children.

However, according to teacher Nguyen Thanh Phat, Principal of Lac Hong Secondary School in District 10, parents and students should not be too worried if they are unable to buy textbooks. Not only this school year but many years ago, in training courses organized by the education sector, teachers have been asked to use different textbooks to teach.

Accordingly, teachers actively prepare lesson plans by integrating knowledge into many different topics, regardless of the design of each lesson in the textbook. In the school year 2021-2022, for application of the 2018 General Education Program in grade 6, teacher groups of History, Geography and Physics, Chemistry and Biology have discussed and agreed on the contents in each topic, ensuring the requirements of skill and knowledge standards for students according to the program distribution.

Teacher Ha Huu Thach, Principal of Le Quy Don High School in District 3, said that currently, all schools have complied with theoretical content and types of exercises for students. To help students who are not able to buy textbooks, teachers will send the content of each lesson to students before online class. For any students who are unable to afford a laptop or access to the internet, teachers will send the paper documents.

Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, said that the city has determined that online teaching is a stable and only method in the 2021-2022 school year.

Currently, the education sector has built a fairly rich database and teaching resources at all levels. Particularly, first and second-grade students are those who are most affected by the epidemic because they don’t attend school enough; hence, they are not familiar with writing.

As a matter of fact, in early August 2021, the department has planned to conduct training for teachers to create video clips for students and parents to support students during the beginning of the school year. In addition, the online teaching content will be designed with a focus on basic knowledge so students can understand as quickly as they can.

Standing Vice Chairman of Can Tho City People's Committee Duong Tan Hien said that due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, the preparation for the new school year in Can Tho city faced many difficulties. Specifically, several schools are currently being used as isolation facilities and the city has to wait for the epidemic to abate and disinfect facilities before the new academic year. Last but not least, Can Tho City has been implementing Directive 16 for months, many parents are unable to buy books for their children.

Can Tho City authority planned to start the new school year on September 5 and start online learning from September 6 while students of preschool and primary school will attend the offline classes if the pandemic is under control.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan