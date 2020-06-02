HCMC speeds up construction of more schools to prepare for new academic year

Head of the Bureau of Education and Training in District 3 Pham Dang Khoa said that three schools including Primary School Nguyen Son Ha, junior high schools Luong The Vinh and Phan Sao Nam have been in the middle of construction in the district. If there is no change, first graders can take part in morning and afternoon classes in a day in the next academic year.

Meantime, Head of the Bureau of Education and Training in District 12 Khuu Manh Hung said that for the next academic year, three new preschools in the district including Thanh Xuan ward, in industrial park in Hiep Thanh ward, and Son Ca Preschool in Tan Hung Thuan ward can admit students.

Additionally, construction of Junior High School Tan Thoi Nhat is slated to complete in end of the year.

Binh Tan District which has a bunch of problems to solve as a massive immigration boom in recent years will open two new schools Primary School Bui Huu Nghia in An Lac A ward with 22 classrooms and Lac Long Quan Junior High School with 36 classrooms for the academic year 2020-2021.

To reduce a headache over the increasing number of immigrant students every year, the district administration also built two schools – branches of Primary School Binh Tri 2 in Binh Tri Dong B ward and Primary School An Lac 1 in An Lac ward with 14 classrooms.

According to the city Department of Education and Training’s statistics, the city has 551 primary schools or averagely two schools per ward. However, local education authorities said that there are 3,107 classrooms while the city needs 3,550 classrooms for the academic 2020-2021; therefore, the city must build additional 443 classrooms.

Head of the Bureau of Education and Training in Go Vap District Nguyen Thanh Thuy said that more than 8,000 first graders will enroll in the academic year 2020-2021. Because of inadequate classrooms for morning and afternoon classes, some classes will take full-day learning on Monday, Wednesday, Friday while other classes will take full-day learning on Tuesday, Thursday , and Saturday.

Furthermore, schools are continuing combination of online and offline teaching.

Deputy Head of the Bureau of Education and Training in Tan Phu Tran Trong Khiem shared that the district will provide morning and afternoon classes gradually.

Specifically, schools already providing morning and afternoon classes will maintain it in following years while other schools will add one more morning and afternoon classes years after years. For instance, for the academic year 2020-2021, Primary School Hiep Tan will provide morning and afternoon classes and years later, primary schools Vo Thi Sau and To Vinh Dien will follow suit.

Mr. Khiem added providing all-day classes is heavily dependent on facilities and parents’ need.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong