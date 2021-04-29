HCMC strives for 20 percent of students having int'l computer certificates

The project contents were released at a conference to implement the project "Improving the capacity, knowledge and skills of IT application for high school students in HCMC according to international standard orientation period 2021-2030." The conference was organized by the Department of Education and Training on April 28.



At the conference (Photo: SGGP) Also in the project, the city strives for 90 percent of students of national-level schools learning IT and 40 percent of them to obtain international computer certificates from 2021-2022.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hong Son said that in the coming time, the city education sector will continue to effectively implement two projects "Universalizing and improving English skills for students" and "Improving the capacity, knowledge and skills of IT application for high school students in the southern metropolis as per the international standard orientation for the period 2020-2030."

Director Son said that the Department of Education and Training has advised the City People's Committee to implement two projects to strengthen English and computer skills for high school students in line with international standards. However, if the intensive English program has been implemented for nearly 20 years, the international standard computerization process needs a long preparation process and has been implemented in the past few years.

In the time when IT has developed strongly, the concepts of "digital transformation", "borderless country", "virtual space" are increasingly popular, students are not only assessed for IQ, EQ but also assessed on digital intelligence. Knowledge, skills, and numerical values need to be assessed according to international standards.

Specifically, students who learn the Computer Engineering and Informatics subject can both respond to the requirement of fast manipulation and know how to apply their learned knowledge in reality; however, they should avoid abuse of technology.

Mr. Son expressed nowadays, most of the students know how to use facebook, zalo applications, viber; however, there should not be a misconception that students are proficient in computer skills. When students have access to international standard knowledge and skills of computer, they will be able to apply their knowledge in the real life.

In order to meet that requirement, he stressed the vital role of teachers who pioneer in guiding students.

Regarding teachers’ computer skills, Ho Chi Minh City strives for 80 percent of good teachers to meet the requirements by the end of 2022.

Nguyen Thi Anh Mai, Principal of Nguyen Huu Cau High School in Hoc Mon outlying district commented that the current certification examination fees range from VND700,000- VND800,000 a student per test not mention to study charges and preparation. Averagely, each student has to spend about VND2 million which is not a small amount for students in disadvantaged districts.

Therefore, Principal Anh Mai petitioned city authorities to give support and incentives for students in suburbs and districts where immigrants live most to help them to take international certificates.

Another problem is that currently, informatics is not a compulsory subject, said Nguyen Minh, Principal of Tran Dai Nghia Specialized High School in District 1. However, when implementing the 2018 General Education Program from the 2021-2022 school year, schools must have facilities for informatics teaching, which is requisite for the implementation of the new curriculum. However equipping computers and other facilities or informatics teaching is a long lasting implementation process so some schools have flexibly called for social contributions.

Also at the conference, Mr. Son informed that the city will gradually complete the replication of enrollment software for 21 districts and Thu Duc city.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan