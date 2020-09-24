HCMC strives for all student participation in medical insurance

More than 1.8 million students are learning in nearly 1,200 schools but 97,000 of them have not bought the insurance accounting for 5 percent; therefore, schools have encouraged parents to buy insurance for their children at the beginning of the school year.



Tran Thi Ngoc Diem, Principal of Primary Giong Ong To in District 2, said the school has upgraded the medicine room and purchase medicine, equipment to take good care of children. The school has appealed benefactors for help for children from low-income families.

Khuu Manh Hung, Head of the Division of Education and Training in District 12, said that the district receives high number of migrants every year including children of moneyless families which hardly access to social policies because they are not permanent city dwellers.

Therefore, the Division proposed schools to encourage parents to buy insurance. Currently, all students of 12 schools in the district have participated in insurance whereas other schools with 94 percent of insurers must find way to solve the problem.

Deputy Director of the city Insurance Agency Tran Quoc Thanh said the agency has worked with the Department of Education and Training to raise the number of insurance buyers. The education sector strived that all students will buy health insurance in the academic year 2020-2021.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan