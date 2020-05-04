Accordingly, schools across the city will continue to implement both of these types of learning and ensure 100 percent of students to complete the program of the second semester academic year 2019-2020.



The municipal Department of Education and Training has asked the periodic examination of the integrated education program featuring three subjects of Mathematics, Science and English to be carried out before June 27; and the second semester exam to be completed before June 30.

The department has also required schools to check and evaluate the result of online learning program during the pandemic since April 6.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh