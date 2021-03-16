Under the proposal, children in non-public and self-financing primary schools will be beneficiaries of the supporting policy. Deputy Director of the Department Le Hoai Nam said that the proposal is based on the Law of Education 2019 whose article No.99 on tuition fee and expenditure of educational service stipulates that children in public primary school are exempted from paying tuition fee and children in districts without many public schools will receive support on tuition fee.



Therefore, the Department will continue asking for opinions from related competent agencies for further consultation for the municipal People’s Committee.

According to the representative of the Department of Education and Training, the sector at first suggested that the support for private primary students is equal to the budget rate for public schools.

At present, a primary student in public schools receive a support of more than 5 million annually taken from the city’s budget rate.

Deputy Director Nam said that the supporting policy for private schools aims to mobilize all of the social resources to develop education and training; hence, the policy will create good conditions for private schools to purchase more facilities and improve teaching staffs’ salaries so that the implementation of the educational program will be carried out better.

In addition, if approved, the policy can help to decrease the financial pressure on families whose children are pursuing education in non-public schools as well as reduce the pressure of class sizes at state schools. Simultaneously, it can help to encourage investors to continue pouring money in private schools and building more private educational institutions.

In the year of 2020 – 2021, HCMC has more than 25,000 private primary students and some districts including district 12, Tan Phu, Go Vap have seen the population growth resulting in high classroom size pressure.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Uyen Phuong