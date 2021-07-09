HCMC temporarily suspends enrollment due to Covid-19 epidemic (Photot: SGGP)

In its document about the implementation of preventative measures against Covid-19 as per Directive 16 in educational institutions, the Department of Education and Training proposed heads of schools and bureaus of education in Thu Duc City and 21 districts citywide to temporarily stop enrolment plan for first, sixth and twelfth grades.

According to the enrolment plan in Thu Duc City and 21 districts, the work will start from July 1 and its results will be announced on July 31. Particularly for 6th grade students, the enrollment will start from June 15 and the results will be announced on July 15.

However, due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, Ho Chi Minh City has had to repeatedly apply distancing measures, which affected the enrolment plan.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu, the department has proposed a delay of the enrollment deadline until mid-August 2021 to the municipal People's Committee.

In addition, the Department of Education and Training also requested heads of schools and sub-divisions to increase awareness of officials, teachers, employees, students and students in strictly following the direction of the People's Committee on the application of Covid-19 epidemic preventative measures.

At the same time, all officials, teachers, staff, students were required to stay at home to curb the disease transmission in the community. All should work from home.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan