HCMC to not organize citywide camp on Vietnamese Students’ Day

Before this decision, on November 9, 2020, the HCMC Department of Education and Training approved Plan No.3721/KH-GDDT-CTTT regarding the organization of the 15th traditional camp on January 9 in 2021 to celebrate Vietnamese Students’ Day as usual.

However, due to the complicated development of Covid-19 pandemic lately in HCMC, this Department has to cancel the camp. Instead educational institutes are encouraged to hold an informal meeting on their own for the same purpose.

Accordingly, from January 4-9 of 2021, schools and universities are supposed to host a meeting locally to review the history of Vietnamese Students’ Day and give awards to outstanding students.

These meetings are also to propagandize Instruction No.05/CT-TW, issued on May 15, 2016 by the Politburo, about ‘Observing Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle’; to promote the campaign ‘Forming a friendly school with active students’, launched by the Ministry of Education and Training; and to introduce Instruction No.19-CT/TU about the scheme ‘HCMC residents stop littering on streets, channels for a greener city and urban flooding reduction’.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Vien Hong