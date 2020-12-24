HCMC to strictly monitor academic quality of primary pupils

In order to improve the learning quality of pupils, especially weak learners, the HCMC Department of Education and Training has asked principals of educational institutes to increase checking professional activities of their teaching staff.

These school leaders are also suggested to help teachers upgrade their professional skills to better fulfill their responsibilities.

Teachers are recommended to renovate their teaching and testing methods to more precisely evaluate the academic as well as moral level of their pupils so that proper help can be provided to those in need.

Teachers are requested to carefully prepare detailed educational plans for pupils of each level, with a clear focus on weak ones. Extra-curriculum lessons should be offered to aid them fill in the learning gap and be more confident in their study.

Lastly, tuition sessions held in educational institutes and private locations must strictly observe all regulations introduced by the Ministry of Education and Training, HCMC People’s Committee.

Most importantly, the evaluation of pupils’ academic level at the end of the school year must be quality-based rather than achievement-based. There should be a close cooperation between teachers and parents to help weak learners improve their level.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Huong Vuong