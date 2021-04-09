HCMC to survey 9th, 11th graders’ foreign language learning quality

In its document to heads of education divisions in Thu Duc City, districts and principals of junior and senior high schools, the Department of Education and Training has guided how to conduct a survey on foreign language learning quality of ninth and eleventh graders.



This is one of the activities to re-assess the implementation of the quality of the project “Compulsorily learning a new language and improving high schoolers’ English in HCMC for the 2011-2020 period” issued by the municipal People’s Committee in 2012.

Survey respondents are ninth and eleventh graders in public and non-public schools in the city. Each student will sit for a multiple-choice test of English including listening, reading and writing in 90 minutes. Students can do the survey on the website http://khaosatngoaingu.hcm.edu.vn.

Ninth graders will do the survey from April 19 to 21 and eleventh students will do it from April 22 to 24.

By Minh Quan - Translated by Anh Quan