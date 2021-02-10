HCMC-based schools strengthen monitoring on Covid-19-related students, parents

Accordingly, the Department of Education and Training requires educational institutions to take measures to strengthen the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic when students return to school after the Tet holidays.



Specifically, educational institutions must continue to strictly follow the Official Letter No.309/SGDDT-CTTT released on February 1, 2021, on the closure of schools to ensure the prevention and fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



The heads of these units must assign staffs to be on duty, liaise, and connect with staffs, teachers, employees, students, and parents of students during Tet holidays, especially, constantly update cases of staffs, teachers, employees, students, and parents of students who are F0, F1, and F2 or people living in isolated and blocked areas because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Schools must conduct medical declarations for all staffs, teachers, employees, and students in the city on the first day when they return to schools after Lunar New Year, and at the same time, report the number of staffs, teachers, employees, students, and parents of students going to other provinces during the period from February 2 to 16.



Educational institutions must make regular, timely, and accurate reports following the principle that education institutions grasp information of students and their parents from homeroom teachers and directly hold information of staffs, teachers, and employees to report to the Education and Training Department of districts and Thu Duc City as a basis to summarize the report to send to the HCMC Department of Education and Training.



The reporting will begin from the fourth day of the first month in the lunar calendar (February 15) before 10 a.m. every day.



The content of the report includes a list of staffs, employees, teachers, students, and parents of students, who are F0, F1, F2 cases and those who live in isolated and blocked areas, or have visited provinces and cities outside HCMC from February 2 to the reporting date.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Bao Nghi