HCMC’s schoolers to enjoy 11-day Tet break

Schools that currently adapt a five-day-a-week schedule will be enjoying the holiday for 11 days, from February 6- February 10 (on the 25th day of the last month- the 5th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

As planned, the first semester of the academic year 2020-2021 will run from September 7 to January 9 while the second semester will start from January 11 to May 22.

Class at all grades will end at the end of May. Elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and centers for continuing education will close before June 15.

The 10th grade entrance exam will be completed before July 31.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh