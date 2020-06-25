HCMC’s students expected to return for 2020-2021 school year on September 1

Students usually return to school in the middle of August, two weeks before the opening ceremony for the new academic year. The earliest back-to-school day of students of kindergartens, schools, and continuing education centers falls on August 1; the opening ceremony to officially kick-start the new academic year is held on September 5 and the school year ends before May 31.

This year the end of the academic year 2019-2020 has been moved to July 15, making one and a half month delay compared with the normal due to the pandemic. This decision by the Ministry of Training and Education aims to provide an opportunity for students to enjoy summer vacation.

In HCMC, the second semester of kindergartens, schools, and continuing education centers will be completed before July 11; and the school year ends before July 15. The recognition of completed education at primary or secondary schools will be finished before July 31.

In addition, the National High School Exam 2020 will take place on August 8-10.

National High School Exam Calendar 2020



By Thu Tam - Translated by Kim Khanh