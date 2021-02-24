HCMC’s students to return to school from next week

The People’s Committee of HCMC on February 24 issued an urgent document on reopening schools and sent it to the municipal Department of Education and Training, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Department of Health, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and districts, educational units, vocational training centers across the city.



According to the decision, students of kindergartens, elementary schools, middle and high schools, universities and colleges, vocational schools and educational units throughout the city go back to school from the beginning of March.

The municipal authorities have also asked relevant departments to provide instructions to schools to strictly implement Covid-19 prevention and control measures to keep students, school staff and families safe.

In addition, schools’ administrators have to require teachers and students who returned from affected areas to submit health declaration form as well as continue to carry out daily online medical declaration for all teaching staffs and schoolers.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh