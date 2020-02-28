Hessian Minister proposes to support Vietnamese universities in vaccine research

At a meeting with Vietnamese Education Minister Phung Xuan Nha, Hessian Minister of Higher Education Angela Dorn proposed cooperation with Vietnam in undertaking research on coronavirus and vaccine against the deadly virus.



The two ministers reported fruitful achievement in education and training of the two countries especially implementation of Viet Duc school ( Viet-German), a symbol of the two countries’ cooperation in education field.

Ms. Angela Dorn proposed a one or three-month scholarship for lecturers of Vietnamese universities who will carry out researches on coronavirus in leading university in Hessen.





By Thanh Hung - Translated by Uyen Phuong