High school in HCMC adds cultural education to curriculum

In the academic year of 2020-2021, tenth schoolers were taught six skills in the first semester, including sexual abuse prevention lessons, accident and injury prevention, skills to keep away from bad friends, emotion management skills, planning and organizing skills.





In the second semester of the school year, students were taught six cultural topics, including family communication, cuisine culture, dress culture, communication culture, attitudes towards the environment.

Especially, eleventh graders were taught religious belief, custom, manners at school, festivals, traditional music, theaters and first aid, team/ group work, and public speaking.





By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan