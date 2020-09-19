High schoolers can use cell phone if allowed by teachers

The noticeable adjustment of the new circular is that students of senior and junior high schools can use their smartphone in school hours if their teachers allow them.

Presently, students of high schools aren’t allowed to use their cell phone in school hours; however, the new one states that they are allowed to use smartphone for learning purpose by teachers.



According to the Ministry, the new regulation aims to encourage teachers and students to apply IT in teaching and learning.

In addition, the new regulations also ban students from insulting teaching staffs and their friends verbally and physically. Moreover, students are banned to use alcohol, tobacco, drug, fighting each other in schools and public places. Students are not allowed to exchanged bad CDs or play violent video game having content.

Also the new regulation allow students to repeat a year because of bad performance three instead of twice to give them more opportunity.

The Ministry also regulates the age of students; for instance, sixth-graders have the age of 11 while 15-year-old student can study tenth grade. Ethnic minority students, disabled students, extremely poor students or those returning to Vietnam from foreign countries can be three years older than their peers’ age.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan