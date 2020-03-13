The decision will be applied to students of all kindergartens, schools, and universities in the country's southern hub.



Additionally, the city authorities also assigned the city's Department of Education and Training and the Department of Health to consider the epidemic situation to issue the back-to-school day and give instructions of preventive measures to schools.

Earlier the municipal Department of Education and Training on March 11 sent a proposal on providing free face masks to teachers and students in three months to the city People's Committee. It is one of preparation steps for back-to-school date.

On March 8, the city’s government allowed 12th-grade students to return to schools from March 16 while kindergarteners, first to 11th-grade students, and those enrolled in information technology and foreign language centers or tutoring and life skills education centers would stay home until the end of March.

Schools will not be permitted to organize studying activities in the first day back to school, but travelling and health check-ups for students and the entire staff.

At present, HCMC has a total number of more than 2.4 million students in kindergarteners; primary, secondary and to high schools, universities and vocational schools.





By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh