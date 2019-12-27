Unskilled workers or those sit idle are a waste of human resources. Furthermore, they can produce bad deeds.



The Party and the government have paid heed to encouraging students who can’t study further; however, the plan failed to meet its goal.

Many explanation is for the problem. One of them is that the growing tendency to studying at university leads to lack of qualified workers in many types of job.

Authorities and schools should come up with programs that explain clearly to students the careers for which they can be trained by vocational training schools and centers.

Around 30 percent – 70 percent of students in countries in the world who are weak in studying in higher education facilities are encouraged to enroll in colleges which provide vocation training.

Experts of enterprises participated in designing standard vocational training programs; accordingly, students in other countries can work immediately after graduation.

Co-operation with the business sector is necessary to develop a sound and coherent demand-oriented technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system that provides an adequately skilled workforce for a green economy in the industry 4.0 era.

However, vocational schools have not attracted the participation of companies.

The US government paid much attention to vocational training. More funding is spent on vocation training than higher education. Specifically, fund for vocational training in the US is up to US$444 billion while it is $39 billion on higher education in public and non-public facilities.

While most Vietnamese students who are taking the examinations are not thinking about vocational schools, even if they fail. They would rather prepare afresh and retake the exams later

Worse, junior and senior high schools in Vietnam recruit no teachers for vocational training. No cooperation between junior and senior high schools and vocational schools.

Laborers graduating from junior high schools in South Korea and Taiwan ( China) played a significant role in 1970s and 1980s. Nowadays, half of work force in South Korea and Taiwan ( China) are skilled workers .

Accordingly, first of all, Vietnam should make a change in people's awareness of vocational training to solve the problem.

By Dr. HOANG NGOC VINH - Translated by DAN THUY