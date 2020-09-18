Those who won the silver medals or second prize will receive VND35 million while those who scoop bronze medals or the third prize will receive VND25 million. Encouragement prize winners will be presented VND10 million.



Winners of the national competitions organized by the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs also receive the same amount of money.

Moreover, the decree state clearly that students will be awarded the first-class Labor Medal if they win gold medals from international consecutive Olympiads twice, the gold medals in the WorldSkills competition or the first prize in international science and technology competitions .

Students will be awarded the second –class Labor Medal if they win gold medal from international Olympiads; the first prize in international science and technology competitions or the silver medal from the WorldSkills competition.

Third-class Labor Medal will be given to silver medal winners of the international Olympiad, bronze medal of the WorldSkills competition.

Students winning gold, silver, bronze medals from the Asian WorldSkills competition will receive VND35 million, VND25 million, VND10 million while encouragement winners will receive VND8 million.

For winners of the national competitions, they will get VND4 million for the first prize, VND2 million for the second prize and VND1 million for the third prize.

Team of students participating the national competitions will get the amount double individual’s sum.

Students from ethnic minorities or disabled students who win the national competitions or international competition will be 1.5 times higher than their above-mentioned peers.

