Concerning the request of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on stopping the pilot of teaching foreign program in four international schools including APU International High School, Saigon Pearl International High School, the Canadian School, and the American School, Deputy Director Hieu said that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on January 12 sent a document to the Department of Education and Training and people’s committees in districts asking to strengthen the management of non-public educational institutions in the city.



The document stated clearly that the Department must check and report its check result to the city authority on activities of foreign-invested schools and educational facilities running the foreign program which was greenlighted to pilot by the Ministry of Education and Training.

These above-mentioned schools were requested to stop teaching foreign program and quickly switch to other program for the 2020-2021 academic year as per the resolution 86/ 2018 no later than the second quarter, 2021.

However, Mr. Hieu stressed that the schools will not stop teaching foreign program abruptly but according to a road map set before.

Students who are following foreign programs in the above four schools will continue to study this program until the end of their school level. Starting from 2021-2022 school year, first graders , sixth graders, tenth graders in four schools above will not learn the foreign program any more.

He added that while the world is being heavily hit by the coronavirus pandemic, students are facing difficulties in enroling in universities abroad. In case that they can’t apply for schools abroad, students will be difficult in pursuing study in higher educational facilities the country; therefore, their right will be affected.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan