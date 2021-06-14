International University to give about US$1.4 million scholarships to freshmen

The International University plans to give over US$1,393,178 scholarships to freshmen



The school's admission committee will grant the sum of VND32 billion to freshmen with high qualitfying scores in the university's 2021 enrollment. Freshmen in faculties of Civil Engineering, Space Engineering and Environmental Engineering will be top priorities.

In 2021, the school’s enrolment quota for the academic year is 3,095 students. The school will apply six different admission methods including considering the results of the high school graduation exam (accounting for 40 percent -60 percent of the total enrolment quota) and admitting excellent students from high schools according to the regulations of Vietnam National University (accounting for 5 percent-15 percent of the total enrolment quota).

Additionally, direct admission will be based on the Ministry of Education and Training’s regulations for enrollment of regular universities and colleges in 2021 (accounting for 1 percent of the total enrolment quota).

Moreover, 20 percent -50 percent of students wishing to enroll into the school must sit for the capacity assessment exam organized by the school. The school will admit foreign students or students studying international senior based on their academic records (accounting for 5 percent-10 percent of the total quota).

By Hung Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan