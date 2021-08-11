  1. Education

Le Hong Phong school scores highest marks in 10th grade entrance exam

Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted has the highest admission scores for the 10th grade of the integrated curriculum, according to the announcement on the entrance exam score for grade 10 in the gifted high schools in HCMC made by the HCMC Department of Education and Training.
Le Hong Phong school scores highest marks in 10th grade entrance exam ảnh 1 Students attend the 10th grade entrance exam for the 2021-2022 school year in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
The school's scores for the admission registration aspirations 1 and 2 are 35.4 and 36 rếpctively. It is followed by Tran Dai Nghia High School For The Gifted (34.3 and 35), Nguyen Thi Minh Khai (33.7 and 34.2), Gia Dinh (33 and 33.2), Bui Thi Xuan (32 and 32.1), Nguyen Thuong Hien (31 and 31.3), Nguyen Huu Huan (30.3 and 30.5), Luong The Vinh (29.6 and 30), Phu Nhuan (28.2 and 29).
According to the municipal Department of Training and Education, around 83,324 students attended the 10th grade entrance exam for the 2021-2022 school year, including 75,854 students who registered seats in public high schools, 6,485 students participated in the entrance exam of high schools for the gifted and 985 students took part in the entrance exam of the high school integrated curriculum.
By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh

