Le Hong Phong school scores highest marks in 10th grade entrance exam

Students attend the 10th grade entrance exam for the 2021-2022 school year in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The school's scores for the admission registration aspirations 1 and 2 are 35.4 and 36 rếpctively. It is followed by Tran Dai Nghia High School For The Gifted (34.3 and 35), Nguyen Thi Minh Khai (33.7 and 34.2), Gia Dinh (33 and 33.2), Bui Thi Xuan (32 and 32.1), Nguyen Thuong Hien (31 and 31.3), Nguyen Huu Huan (30.3 and 30.5), Luong The Vinh (29.6 and 30), Phu Nhuan (28.2 and 29).



According to the municipal Department of Training and Education, around 83,324 students attended the 10th grade entrance exam for the 2021-2022 school year, including 75,854 students who registered seats in public high schools, 6,485 students participated in the entrance exam of high schools for the gifted and 985 students took part in the entrance exam of the high school integrated curriculum.







By Thu Tam – Translated by Kim Khanh