  1. Education

Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC

SGGP
The 2020-2021 new school year ceremony was celebrated at schools throughout HCMC on September 5 during the current situation of the pandemic.

Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh beats the drum to start the new school year at Le Quy Don High School.

Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh beats the drum to start the new school year at Le Quy Don High School.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, Le Hong Son and Secretary of the District 6’s Party Committee, Le Thi Ho Rin attended the school opening ceremony at Mac Dinh Chi High School.
On this occasion, the municipal chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong presented the second-class Labor Medal and Government’s Emulation Flag to Mac Dinh Chi High School for its excellent achievement in education training in the 2019-2020 academic year.
On the same day, Le Quy Don High School in District 3 saw the presence of Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Deputy Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Phuc and Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem in the new school year opening ceremony.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh handed over a portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh and 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students who achieved high academic performance of the school.
While Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Huynh Long; and Secretary of the Phu Nhuan District’s Party Committee, Pham Hong Son paid a visit to Phu Nhuan High School in Phu Nhuan District and congratulated teachers and students there. City’s leaders congratulated the school’s teaching staff for receving the second-class Labor Medal by the State President for its excellent achievement.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 1 Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong beats the drum to start the new school year at Mac Dinh Chi High School in District 6.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 2 Mac Dinh Chi High School receives the second-class Labor Medal and Government’s Emulation Flag.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 3 City chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong greets students of Mac Dinh Chi High School on the occasion of the new academic year.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 4 Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents a portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh to Le Quy Don High School.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 5 Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; and Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem hand over scholarships to students.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 6 Welcoming new 10th-grade students
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 7 New 10th-grade students offer flowers to teachers.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 8 Students present flowers to express gratitude to their parents.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 9 Students of Phu Nhuan High School in the new school year ceremony
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 10
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 11
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 12 Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang presents the second-class Labor Medal to Phu Nhuan High School.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 13 Mr. Tran Luu Quang congratulates teachers of Phu Nhuan High School.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 14 Secretary of the Phu Nhuan District’s Party Committee, Pham Hong Son congratulates teachers of Phu Nhuan High School.
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 15
Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC ảnh 16 Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang beats the drum to start the new school year at Phu Nhuan High School.


By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Other news

See more