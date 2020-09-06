Leaders congratulate education sector on new school year in HCMC

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, Le Hong Son and Secretary of the District 6’s Party Committee, Le Thi Ho Rin attended the school opening ceremony at Mac Dinh Chi High School.



On this occasion, the municipal chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong presented the second-class Labor Medal and Government’s Emulation Flag to Mac Dinh Chi High School for its excellent achievement in education training in the 2019-2020 academic year.

On the same day, Le Quy Don High School in District 3 saw the presence of Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; Deputy Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Van Phuc and Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem in the new school year opening ceremony.

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh handed over a portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh and 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students who achieved high academic performance of the school.

While Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal Department of Education and Training, Nguyen Huynh Long; and Secretary of the Phu Nhuan District’s Party Committee, Pham Hong Son paid a visit to Phu Nhuan High School in Phu Nhuan District and congratulated teachers and students there. City’s leaders congratulated the school’s teaching staff for receving the second-class Labor Medal by the State President for its excellent achievement.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong beats the drum to start the new school year at Mac Dinh Chi High School in District 6. Mac Dinh Chi High School receives the second-class Labor Medal and Government’s Emulation Flag. City chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong greets students of Mac Dinh Chi High School on the occasion of the new academic year. Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents a portrait of late President Ho Chi Minh to Le Quy Don High School. Vice State President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh; and Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee, Le Thanh Liem hand over scholarships to students. Welcoming new 10th-grade students New 10th-grade students offer flowers to teachers. Students present flowers to express gratitude to their parents. Students of Phu Nhuan High School in the new school year ceremony Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang presents the second-class Labor Medal to Phu Nhuan High School. Mr. Tran Luu Quang congratulates teachers of Phu Nhuan High School. Secretary of the Phu Nhuan District’s Party Committee, Pham Hong Son congratulates teachers of Phu Nhuan High School. Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang beats the drum to start the new school year at Phu Nhuan High School.









By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh