Local administrations tell students to stay home amid new coronavirus wave fear

Implementing the Chairman of People’s Committee, the Department of Education and Training in the Central-Northern Province of Thanh Hoa told students from kindergarten to high school levels, including those being learning in vocational and continuing education facilities, in the province to stay home and switch to virtual learning until new notice.



For the 2020 – 2021 academic year, 870,000 students including preschooler, high schoolers and university students are pursuing learning in 2,000 educational facilities .

As of February 1, the province has not recorded any Covid-19 case in the new coronavirus wave; however, it has reported 11 contacts ( F1) of infection cases from the coronavirus epicenters Hai Duong and Quang Ninh in addition to 245 contacts of F1 (F2). A patient with COVID-19 is identified F0 (the infected person) through F1 (those who have had close contact with F0 or are suspected of being infected), F2 (close contact with F1), and all the way up to F5.

For teaching staffs and students’ safety, the People’s Committee in Thanh Hoa decided to close all schools. Moreover, Thanh Hoa administrators decided to halt plan for assessment of new rural communes in districts Hau Loc, Nong Cong, Ha Trung, Ngoc Lac and Quang Xuong.

Meanwhile, the People’s Committee in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An ordered schools to close down from February 2 to 21 to prevent Covid-19 transmission when Vietnam is battling a new wave of local infections, said Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa yesterday.

The provincial People’s Committee also ordered the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to have guideline for teaching and learning plan later or switch to online teaching. All related competent agencies should enhance information of the disease calling for students and state-run employees to follow the Ministry of Health’s precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Dong Thap, An Giang and Hau Giang in the Mekong Delta region followed suit. All students in the three provinces were allowed to stay at home from February 2 for the sake of students.

