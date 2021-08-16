Many universities delay admission

Illustrative photo

Otherwise, schools have prioritized admission of those with high school transcripts to facilitate candidates.

The member schools and faculties of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City have adjusted the admission deadline. For instance, the Faculty of Medicine requires the submission of the original certificate of test results before 5:00 p.m. on August 22 for candidates taking the first high school graduation exam and before 5:00 p.m. on September 3 for candidates taking the second high school graduation exam.

The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology decided to extend the admission confirmation before 5:00 p.m. on August 22 for students taking the first high school graduation exam and before 5:00 p.m. on September 3 for students taking the second high school graduation exam. Candidates graduating from the first round must submit their applications into The University of Natural Sciences by August 22, and candidates with the second round or special graduates should submit their applications no later than 4 p.m. on September 3.

The University of Social Sciences and Humanities also noticed that candidates to submit their applications to the school before 5:00 p.m. on August 22 and before 5:00 p.m. on September 3 for first round and second round respectively.

Many other universities in Ho Chi Minh City such as University of Finance - Marketing, University of Economics, University of Education, University of Industry, University of Communications and Transport also adjusted the admission time at the end of August and the beginning of September for freshmen.





By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan