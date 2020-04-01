Ministry adjusts curriculum for second semester

Accordingly, in this second semester, the 9 subjects of math, Vietnamese, science, ethics, natural and social sciences, history and geography, music, arts, physical education will have their fundamental knowledge taught while the advanced-level lessons will be omitted in order to ensure the final outcome.

Certain lessons will become optional for pupils to self-learn at home. Any overlapped content among subjects will be changed to theme-based lessons.

Any subjects that require learners to carry out field trips or get in touch with wild animals will be eliminated for health safety reasons.

Regarding Vietnamese for the first grade, schools need to actively allot the teaching content depending on the specific level of both their teachers and learners so that all pupils are literate at the end of the academic year.

As to history and geography, based on the particular characters of the area and students as well as the time budget, schools should either totally eliminate optional lessons, shorten them to the core content only, or let learners read them at home under teacher guidance.

Schools have to prioritize mandatory subjects and omit optional ones if necessary. In the next academic year, these educational institutes will need to review and fill any knowledge gap for learners before beginning the content of the new year.

Teachers are encouraged to use different suitable evaluation tools to check learners’ studying time. Any eliminated or optional content will not be assessed in the final examination of the school year.

MOET yesterday also released documents to instruct the secondary curriculum adjustment. Schools are asked to change the teaching content of advanced lessons to best suit the characters of each subject. As to the subjects of arts, music, and physical education, the content is altered to suit the reality conditions.

The ministry requests that omitted and optional content will not appear in the final examinations of the secondary level.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam