Ministry approves document for Covid-19 prevention in schools

The document is expected to raise awareness of managers, teachers, employees in schools and students, parents. The Ministry warned people to strictly maintain preventative measures for the sake of their health.



The document includes four parts (leaflets, pictures of Covid-19 prevention and respiratory diseases in schools, materials for managers, teachers and medical workers in schools, document for Covid-19 prevention for preschoolers and high schoolers and guidelines for health mission in schools).

The document is designed to guide Covid-19 prevention task in schools to protect students’ health.

The Ministry also asked departments of education and training in cities and provinces to strictly stick to its guidelines including installation of the app “ An toan Covid-19” ( Safe amid Covid-19).

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy