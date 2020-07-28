Ministry decides schools to open on September 1

The Ministry yesterday announced the plan of framework for the academic year 2020- 2021 in preschools, high schools and continuing education centers.



According to the plan, students will gather at preschools, high schools and continuing education facilities on September 1 and school opening ceremony will be organized on September 5. The first semester will end before January 16, 2021 and the second semester will end before May 25, 2021.

Enrolment procedure into senior high schools must be completed before July 31, 2021. Graduation, national competitions and national technology competitions will be organized as per the Ministry’s guideline.

The Ministry asked schools to ensure real learning time. For instance, preschoolers and high schoolers must learn in 35 weeks including 18 weeks in the first semester and 17 weeks in the second semester while their peers in continuing education institutions must learn at least 32 weeks depending on real situation in each locality.

Teachers’ leave will be on summer vacation or another time in school year to suit schools’ plan.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy