Ministry guides to cut short year’s syllabus

The adjustment of school syllabus for senior and junior high schools aims to perform effective teaching and learning activities in the development of coronavirus pandemic.



Math, physics, chemistry, biology, IT, Technology, literature, history, geography and lessons for citizenship education. The guide is specifically focused on lecture-based classes with some considerations for more active learning environments.

The Ministry stated clearly that no tests or assessment for these subjects but encouragement for students’ self-studies.

For the other subjects and learning activities, the Ministry told schools to follow its guidance issued in 2011. For subjects in advanced programs in senior high schools and new classes in junior high schools, managers and teachers should work together to cut the syllabus.

The departments of education and training in cities and provinces will instruct the plan for the new school year based on present education program and the ministry’s guidance to suit each locality.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Dan Thuy