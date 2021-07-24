Ministry honors students with best academic performance at int’l Olympiads

Members of the Vietnamese team at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2021

All four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2021 bagged medals, including one gold, two silvers and one bronze.



The Vietnamese team at the International Biology Olympiad 2021

Among the winners, Dang Le Minh Khang, a twelfth-grade student from the Ly Tu Trong High School for the Gifted in Can Tho City, earned a gold medal. Two silvers went to twelfth-grade students, including Ha Manh Duy from the Vinh Phuc High School for the Gifted in Vinh Phuc province and Nguyen Thi Nga from the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho Province.

Eleventh student Vo Tien Thanh from the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho province got the bronze medal.

The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is an annual event where students from all over the world compete on their knowledge of biology. The participants are pre-university school students. The IBO 2021 which was virtually held on jUly 18-23 by Portugal saw 304 students representing 76 different countries and territories.



All six students of the Vietnamese team achieved good results at the 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2021.

Accordingly, Do Bach Khoa, 12th grader from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School took a gold medal while two silvers belonged to Dinh Vu Tung Lam and Truong Tuan Nghia, 12th graders of the High School for Gifted Students under University of Sciences - Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Three bronze medals came to Vu Ngoc Binh, 11th grader of the Vinh Phuc High School for the Gifted in the northern province of Vinh Phuc; Phan Huu An, 12th grader of the High School for Gifted Students under University of Sciences - Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and Phan Huynh Tuan Kiet, 12th grader of Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in HCMC.

The 62nd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2021) was held by Russia virtually on July 14-24 with the participation of 107 countries and territories.

M The Vietnamese team at the International Physics Olympiad 2021 (IPhO 2021)

In addition, all five Vietnamese students have excelled at the International Physics Olympiad 2021 (IPhO 2021) pocketed three gold medals and two silvers.

Gold medalists are Nguyen Manh Quan and Tran Quang Vinh from the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, and Trang Dao Cong Minh from the Hanoi National University's High School for the Gifted in Natural Sciences.

Nguyen Trong Thuan from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in Thanh Hoa province and Bui Thanh Tan from the Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in Nghe An province won the silver medals.



The 2021 International Physics Olympiad which was organized online from July 17-24 in Vilnius, Lithuania attracted 368 students from 76 countries and territories worldwide. The competition that was scheduled to be held in Lithuania in 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With these achievements, the Vietnamese team ranked 7th after the Republic of Korea, China, Russia, the US, Taiwan (China) and Romania.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh