The Student Startup competition, serving as a platform, aims to provide students with a remarkable opportunity to showcase their talents, validate their business ideas, and gain experience, said Deputy Education Minister Nguyen Huu Do.



In two consecutive years, the Ministry has received 350 entries from all educational institutions and 150 entries from high schools countrywide. So far, many enterprises have been set up based on students’ projects or some firms bought students’ projects for mass production.

SV-STARUP-2020 includes five rounds. In the first round, entries will be selected by educational facilities or departments of education and training. Submission should be sent before October 15 through http://dean1665.vn. Each educational institution is entitled to send maximum two projects.

The jury will select 50 entries of university students and 20 high school students for the next rounds. The final round will take place on December 18 and 19 in Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Technology and Education.

This year total prize is nearly VND500 million (US$ 21,513) including VND60 million, training package, supports for implementing project and opportunity to call for investment for the first prize.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Dan Thuy