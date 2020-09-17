Ministry organizes competition for textbook compilation for overseas Vietnamese

The competition will last until April, 2021. Written entries or entries in the form of software both are eligible. Textbooks are compiled for each grade but suitable for the Ministry’s goal of teaching and learning for Vietnamese people overseas.



The Ministry encouraged entries which can be used with application of information technology so that they can be taught online or in blended learning, which is a combination of offline and online instruction.

Winners will be given the Ministry’s certificates of merit and prizes. Excellent entries will be printed or digitalized. The first prize winner will grab VND300 million; two second-prize winners each get VND200 million and three third-prize winners each VND100 million (US$ 4,322).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the competition, Deputy Education Minister Nguyen Huu Do said the event was organized in order to mobilize active participation of Vietnamese people community in and out of the country to compile good textbooks.

Textbook compilation will be updated according to the country’s six levels for teaching and learning Vietnamese language in overseas countries.

The Ministry affirmed teaching and disseminating Vietnamese culture in foreign countries is one of key missions which the Prime Minister assigned the Ministry as per the decision 14/QD-TTg in 2017.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan