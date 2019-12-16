Ministry organizes seminar to discuss e-learning policies

The seminar titled “Training reality of e-learning education in Vietnam, trend in the world, and factors helping e-learning education development” was a part of the national-level project “ Researching learning methodologies based on e-learning in Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs): World’s experience and applications in Vietnam”.



Speeches about trends of e-learning education in the world and lessons learnt by Vietnam’s educational facilities, reality of e-learning application in Vietnam, advantages and challenges of e-learning education and policies on e-learning development in Vietnam presently were delivered at the seminar.

According to Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc, the Ministry will collect opinions from participants and experts in the field which is vital to the process of policy-making of e-learning and MOOCs in Vietnam.





By HUNG MINH - Translated by UYEN PHUONG