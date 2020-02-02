  1. Education

Ministry plans to extend school break as it ramps up precautions against nCoV

In a document to the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) yesterday proposed to extend school break in the three provinces reporting infections as it ramps up precautions against new coronavirus.

Students wear face masks in classroom (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry’s submission, t all students from kindergartens to high schools in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc, North-Central Province of Thanh Hoa, and South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa which Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared the epidemic of acute respiratory illness caused by new coronavirus be allowed to stay home from February 3 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
For cities and provinces which have not declared the epidemic, the Prime Minister asked chairpersons of people’s committees to allow students drop school temporarily basing on the health sector’s consultation.
Most of universities and colleges have extended school break after one week compared to previous schedule.

