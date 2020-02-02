According to the Ministry’s submission, t all students from kindergartens to high schools in the Northern Province of Vinh Phuc, North-Central Province of Thanh Hoa, and South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa which Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc declared the epidemic of acute respiratory illness caused by new coronavirus be allowed to stay home from February 3 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.



For cities and provinces which have not declared the epidemic, the Prime Minister asked chairpersons of people’s committees to allow students drop school temporarily basing on the health sector’s consultation.

Most of universities and colleges have extended school break after one week compared to previous schedule.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong