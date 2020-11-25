Ministry promotes startup amongst students in vocational training facilities

As per the project to help universities and students to launch a startup business approved by Vietnamese Prime Minister in October, 2017, most students are trained certain startup skills by 2025.

Sadly, many students in vocational education training facilities have so far thought starting a business is a difficult thing that they hardly do it.



Director of Quang Trung Software Incubator Vu Anh Tuan explained lecturers in vocational education and training schools just provide knowledge of jobs traditionally more than give startup skills stressing that schools should change its curriculum.

Meantime, General Director of Nam Thai Son Export Company Tran Viet Anh said that immature young people lack of basic knowledge of management, business experience and the main reason for failure is focused on lack of investment.

That’s why some young business owners run their business into the ground after six months while others contend their business in one or two years. Accordingly, General Director Anh advised students to learn business administration.

In his report, Associate Professor Nguyen Duc Minh, Principal of College Of Foreign Economic Relations said that students learn startup knowledge just in two or three years, they mainly self- study resulting in failure in startup projects quite apart from the fact that not all startup projects have met with success.

A delighted sign in startup project is that schools have designed a curriculum for supplemental programs for learners to help them understand startup vision which keeps students on track towards the end destination and a roadmap which guides students towards accomplishing preset goals, startup ecosystem, local startup environment, and skills to exploit available sources for their own business operation.

Chairman of Hoang Cong Doan, Chairman of the Investment and Startup Club under Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs' Association shared that schools should send students to organizations, factories to experience what they learnt in schools and understand their own strength and weakness as preparation for their future business.

Deputy Head of Directorate of Vocational Education and Training Do Nang Khanh said that vocational education and training facilities have trained millions of laborers for enterprises for years. Moreover, graduates can own their business.

Nevertheless, students’ startup activities have not lived up to expectations. Therefore, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training have offered solutions to these special facilities. Specifically, the directorate helped to connect schools and enterprises to raise capital for students’ startup businesses and provide consultations.

In the framework of the national student startup festival 2020 yesterday, the Directorate gave certificates of merit to 29 units which greatly contributed to students’ startup activities.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Dan Thuy