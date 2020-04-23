Ministry proposes compulsory face masks at schools

In its document on Covid-19 prevention in educational facilities to the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Health proposed mandatory face mask wearing in schools.



Moreover, the number of students in each classroom must be reduced to make sure students are seated at least 1.5 meters apart from one another to avoid close interaction.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health asked to include responsibilities of people’s committees in implementing the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs’ direction to suit each locality’s condition.

People’s committees are held accountable for implementing and supervising Covid-19 prevention in education establishments.

Before, Deputy Education Minister Nguyen Huu Do had proposed localities to strictly carry out safety measures when deciding school reopening. Ninth and twelve graders can come back to schools first and other graders later.

The number of learners must be divided into two classes to make sure students are seated at least 1.5 meters apart from one another to avoid close interaction and distance teaching and learning should be combined with lessons in classes.

At a yesterday government conference on Covid-19 prevention, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highly valued the education sector’s strict implementation the government’s instructions on the matter. The PM asked the education sector to take heed of safety measures and develop distance learning like the past time.

