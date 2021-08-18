Ministry proposes to facilitate admission of students from epidemic-hit areas



According to the Ministry, because of the complicated development of the coronavirus, many students must return to their homeland who are unable to start their new academic year; hence, to protect their continued pursuit of learning, the Ministry proposed chairpersons of people’s committees in cities and provinces nationwide to facilitate students’ admission for the beginning of the academic year.

Specifically, local administrations should create favorable conditions for students who wish to study at local schools where a student resides during the time of Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control. Local governments should pay attention to providing students with textbooks, study materials and other requirements.

At the same time, local schools should confirm students' training and learning results so that students can return to their old schools to study after the period of Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control.

The Ministry of Education and Training also stated that, for students who wish to apply for a transfer from old schools to their local schools, schools and local administrations should help them during transfer procedures.

Nineteen southern provinces and several provinces in the central region and Hanoi have been still implementing social distancing according to Directive 16 while the opening schedule of the new school year set by the Ministry of Education and Training is on September 5. Many localities have planned to start the new school year, in which many epidemic areas may start the new school year with online learning.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan