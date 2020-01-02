Ministry requires not to downsize preschool teachers

Education Minister Phung Xuan Nha said that the Ministry has worked with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government to recruit additional 20,300 permanent teachers for kindergartens.



These permanent teachers will work in 14 cities and provinces with large population and five Central Highlands provinces. The Minister also requested provincial authorities to hire more teachers for preschools.

According to the Ministry, the country is still in need of 43,700 preschool teachers; accordingly, local education sector should take heed of recruitment of teachers especially permanent teachers.

In many cities and provinces especially those with boom in industrial parks and population growth, shortage of schools, local administrations must allocate land for building schools, said Minister Nha.

Local authorities must increase supervision to preschools especially nonpublic facilities to ensure safety for children.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Uyen Phuong