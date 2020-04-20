MOET to examine training teachers at universities with pedagogical faculty

The Ministry of Education and Training announced it will check the development of staff and lecturers in universities with pedagogical departments in September and October 2020 according to the legal documents on universities with pedagogical faculty.



The examination aims at discovering inadequacies to adjust, supplement or build new legal documents, contributing to improving the quality of the contingent of teaching staffs and lecturers at these institutions with educational majors.

As planned, the Ministry of Education and Training will pay visits to universities in the North and Central of Vietnam including Thai Nguyen University in Lao Cai, Vinh University, Hung Vuong University in September 2020. In addition, southern tertiary institutions namely Bac Lieu University, Tay Nguyen University, and Quy Nhon University will also be checked in October 2020.

The examination content includes the implementation of commitments on the development of staff and lecturers and the execution of the promulgated regulations on the development of staff and lecturers of universities; records of officials, staff and lecturers (regular diplomas and certificates for cadres and lecturers, and relevant documents).

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Nhat Nam