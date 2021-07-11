More schools to be converted into isolation camps

Students in HCMC are tested before sitting for the national high school exam

In its document to heads of colleges and high schools in the city yesterday, the Department proposed principals work with the steering board for Covid-19 prevention after the city asked to use schools as quarantine camps. School leaders are responsible for reporting the condition of the schools after being used as quarantine camps.

Yesterday, the Department of Health also sent an urgent document to medical clinics citywide on the preventative measures against covid-19 following the Prime Minister’s Directive 16. The Department of Health requested its sub-divisions to control locally-transmitted cases to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Additionally, the city will expand centralized isolation camps with 40,000 – 50,000 beds as well as prevent cross-infection in these camps.

The city will maintain the opening of the centralized isolation facilities at schools and other facilities for implementation of temporary isolation and epidemiological investigation of contacts F1 who will be brought to qualified centralized quarantine facilities. Those contacts F1 with a positive rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 will be isolated in separated areas while waiting for RT-PCR test to diagnose Covid-19 and epidemiological investigation before being transferred to hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan