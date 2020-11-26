NA Chairwoman gives gifts to children in Mekong Delta

Son Ca Preschool with four classrooms and management board’s rooms, an administrative room, a sport room, a medical room, a kitchen, a guard room, and a parking lot is located in the area of 1,790 square meters.

The school achieved the national first grade standard in September, 2020.



Thanh Hung Primary – High School with 24 classrooms and an administrative room, a yard and some other rooms is located in the area of 5, 190 square meters. The school was recognized as the national first grade standard in 2019 and it is the first high school in the province achieving the national level.

The Cai Ro- Hop Tac Bridge with the length of 112 meters and the width of 4 meters has the load carrying capacity of 5 tons.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has mobilized VND39 billion (US$1,676,453) for construction of the schools and the bridge.

On the occasion, Chairwoman Ngan gave a 65-inch television to Son Ca Preschool and 250 boxes of dairy products to schools as well as 15 scholarships to Thanh Hung Primary- High School.

Benefactors have built 20 charity houses and given 500 plastic water containers, totally worth VND2 billion, to households in Tan Hung Commune.

By Tan Thai - Translated by Anh Quan